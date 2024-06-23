All Sections
Kyiv Oblast: Russian missile wreckage damages 6 high-rise buildings, injuring 2 civilians – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 08:46
Kyiv Oblast: Russian missile wreckage damages 6 high-rise buildings, injuring 2 civilians – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. All photos: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Residential buildings have been partially destroyed in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast due to falling Russian missile wreckage, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: The falling wreckage damaged six high-rise buildings and over 20 houses.

Windows and balconies were smashed, and facades and roofs were damaged.

 

Damage has also been reported to the premises of a petrol station, a chemist's shop, various businesses, a local authority building, and three cars.

The injured do not require hospitalisation.

Two fire appliances and 15 emergency workers are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

 

Subjects: Kyiv Oblastmissile strikeair defence
