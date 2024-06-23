All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrenergo power dispatcher dies in Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 11:20
Ukrenergo power dispatcher dies in Russian attack
Stock photo: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Denys Novikov, 38, a power dispatcher at a Ukrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company) substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, died in hospital on 22 June as a result of injuries sustained during a large-scale Russian attack. 

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: It is unclear when the strike occurred. 

Advertisement:

However, the ministry claims that during a recent night attack, Denys and one of his colleague were unable to reach the shelter in time.

Novikov worked in the industry for 20 years, progressing from fitter to substation power dispatcher.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyattack
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
energy
One mine in Donetsk Oblast left without power because of Russian attacks
Russian missile strike damages energy equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv oblasts
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's south and west, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: