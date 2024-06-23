Ukrenergo power dispatcher dies in Russian attack

Denys Novikov, 38, a power dispatcher at a Ukrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company) substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, died in hospital on 22 June as a result of injuries sustained during a large-scale Russian attack.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: It is unclear when the strike occurred.

However, the ministry claims that during a recent night attack, Denys and one of his colleague were unable to reach the shelter in time.

Novikov worked in the industry for 20 years, progressing from fitter to substation power dispatcher.

