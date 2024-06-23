All Sections
Russians occupy Novooleksandrivka and approach Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway – DeepState

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 June 2024, 19:16
Russians occupy Novooleksandrivka and approach Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway – DeepState
occupied Novooleksandrivka. DeepState

The Russians have captured the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast near the settlement of Ocheretyne and approached the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka. As of today, the Russians are trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts of the village. Ukraine’s defence forces are launching attacks on Russian personnel in order to prevent them from advancing further.

Only the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka separates the Russians from [reaching] the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

It is important to stop further advances by the enemy since the situation near Ocheretyne is repeating. Like then, the 47th, 68th and 25th brigades and seconded units are deterring the main offensive, exhausting their potential, while the flank is cracking."

