Russians say their air defence units responded over occupied Sevastopol, Crimea – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 June 2024, 13:02
Russians say their air defence units responded over occupied Sevastopol, Crimea – video
Air defence systems responding to threats in the skies over Crimea. Photo: social media

Air defence systems have responded to an attack on the occupied city of Sevastopol (Crimea), supposedly shooting down five targets, Russian-appointed occupying authorities of Crimea have claimed.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian proxy "governor" of Sevastopol; local Telegram channel Ch/P Sevastopol

Quote from Razvozhayev: "The missile attack has been repelled. Early reports indicate that five aerial targets have been destroyed in the sky above the water area. However, the wreckage of the downed targets fell in the coastal zone.

Early reports from the Rescue Service indicate that 12 people, including two children, sustained shrapnel injuries near [the] Uchkuyivka [beach].

Based on early information, two people sustained shrapnel injuries in [the settlement of] Liubymivka."

Details: Part of the forest is also supposedly on fire because of the wreckage falling in the area.

Media reports indicate that the Crimean Bridge was being closed to traffic at the time.

