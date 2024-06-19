3rd Assault Brigade posts video of killing 250 Russians in Kharkiv Oblast

The soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade have posted a video confirming the killing of 250 Russians in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "250 killed a**holes [Russian soldiers] – and this is only the recorded ones.

We are starting to publish proof of the Russians we killed. Burned, dismantled and eliminated forever by the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The soldiers noted that this is how the 1st Mechanised Battalion were attacking the Russians with drones, machine guns and grenades throughout May.

