KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 June 2024, 20:43
Zelenskyy announces new air defence agreements, says air defence will decide when war will end
System Patriot. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new agreements that will see Ukraine receive more air defence systems from its partners.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 23 June

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The remaining week of June and the first half of July will be no less productive for Ukraine than May and the first half of June.

We have already received decisions on new Patriot [air defence systems] for Ukraine and are working on more. We are working on obtaining additional air defence systems.

Long-range [weapons] aren’t just about what we can achieve on the battlefield, but about when this war might come to an end. The more we can do, the sooner we will be able to get Russia to accept just and fair peace."

Background:

  • On 20 June, Romania agreed to supply Ukraine with one Patriot air defence system.
  • On 21 June, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands, along with another state, will send a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

