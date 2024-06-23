Zelenskyy: 6 participants sign Peace Summit communiqué in past week – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that six more countries and organisations signed the Peace Summit communiqué this week.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "This week, six more participants signed the Peace Summit Communiqué. And our team is working to get more signatures.

Advertisement:

It is important to us that every part of the world, every country and every leader who respects international law can show their worth in bringing peace closer and restoring the full effectiveness of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The first Peace Summit showed that it is possible to restore all security aspects and true peace. But this requires the unity of the world. We are working for such unity. I thank everyone who is helping!"

Advertisement:

Background:

The participants of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace.

The President's Office says that the outcome document of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland may be supported by additional countries that have not yet signed it.

Support UP or become our patron!