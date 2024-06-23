Zelenskyy believes work can begin on each point of Ukraine's Peace Formula in coming months

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is possible to embark on a global path to restore security under each of the points of the Peace Formula in the coming months.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Our task remains the same – to get on a common, global path to restore security under each of the points of the Peace Formula in the coming months. And it is possible. I appreciate everyone who supports us!"

Details: Zelenskyy described the signing of the Peace Summit communiqué by six other participants as an important result of the week.

"This is a clear signal that we have succeeded in persuading the world that it is possible to have peace – and a just peace at that. There will be even more signatures under the communiqué – our team is working on it now. And we are also gradually preparing the work in groups based on the points of the Peace Formula," the president said.

