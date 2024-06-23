All Sections
Zelenskyy: power supply restored in Kharkiv, number of casualties rises – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 June 2024, 20:30
Aftermath of Russian attacks in Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Power supply has been restored in Kharkiv after Russian attacks, while the number of people who were injured in the bombardment has risen to 12, and one person has been killed.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in his evening address

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As of now, power supply has been restored in Kharkiv. Today, after Russian bombs struck, a part of Kharkiv was left without power, and underground and electric public transport stopped.

Unfortunately, 12 people have been injured, and one person has been killed."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russian attack aircraft, which launch attacks on Ukrainian cities with guided aerial bombs, "must be destroyed right where they are by all means available".

 

"It is also only fair to strike Russian airfields. We need this joint decision with our partners, a security decision," he noted.

Zelenskyy stated that the recent authorisation for Ukraine to strike Russian territory near the border "allowed destroying a part of Russian terrorist potential but only a part of it".

"We need more long-range armament, and Ukrainians need corresponding weapons. We are working on it with our partners, and we are doing everything in order to bring this decision closer," Zelenskyy said.

Background: On the afternoon of 23 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As a result, one civilian was killed and 11 more were injured

