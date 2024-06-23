Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says whether Russia would use nuclear weapons if it lost control of Crimea

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), believes that temporarily occupied Crimea could be cut off from arms supplies from Russia, and the Russian forces would not use tactical nuclear weapons in this case.

Source: Budanov in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer

Details: The DIU head believes that occupied Crimea can be cut off from arms supplies from Russia, and "we need to do everything to implement it".

At the same time, Budanov ridiculed the idea that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons if control over Crimea was threatened.

Quote: "First of all, I know what is really happening out there. Secondly, I know the real characteristics of Russian nuclear weapons.

What use would it have? We don’t have big concentrations of troops for which such nuclear weapons would be appropriate. And to break holes in our defence lines is possible with conventional means of warfare.

Besides, using nuclear weapons would lead to big political risks for Putin."

