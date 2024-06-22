US Secretary of State thanks South Korea for supporting Ukraine

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has had a conversation with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea (DPRK) and Russia, including ongoing arms transfers that violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

Source: US Department of State

Details: Blinken thanked Cho for Korea's continued support for Ukraine.

The two officials also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges caused by the DPRK and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Blinken also pointed out the vital importance of a strong US-Korea alliance in promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world.

Background:

During a press conference in Vietnam, Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded to reports that South Korea would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Putin said that it would be a "very big mistake" if South Korea provided Ukraine with lethal weapons.

Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's National Security Adviser, stated that his country would determine the scale of armament supply for Ukraine depending on how Russia would build its relations with North Korea.

