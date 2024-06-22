All Sections
US Secretary of State thanks South Korea for supporting Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 01:46
US Secretary of State thanks South Korea for supporting Ukraine
Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has had a conversation with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea (DPRK) and Russia, including ongoing arms transfers that violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

Source: US Department of State

Details: Blinken thanked Cho for Korea's continued support for Ukraine. 

The two officials also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges caused by the DPRK and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Blinken also pointed out the vital importance of a strong US-Korea alliance in promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world. 

Background: 

