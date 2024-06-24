All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 June 2024, 15:35
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces targeted the village of Havrylivka (Kherson Oblast) on 24 June, claiming the life of a 71-year-old woman in her own home.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 71-year-old woman has been killed in her own home in an enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians kill police officer at checkpoint in Kherson Oblast
Three civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Russians hit car in Kherson Oblast, killing civilian
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: