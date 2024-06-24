Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Monday, 24 June 2024, 15:35
Russian forces targeted the village of Havrylivka (Kherson Oblast) on 24 June, claiming the life of a 71-year-old woman in her own home.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 71-year-old woman has been killed in her own home in an enemy attack."
Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
