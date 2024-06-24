All Sections
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 June 2024, 18:53
Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State, believes that North Korea may request from Russia the technologies for improvement of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons in exchange for the military aid it provides it with.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the US Deputy Secretary of State

Details: Campbell noted that Putin’s recent visit to North Korea was his first visit in over 20 years and highlighted the partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang within the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"There are limits to these partnerships, but they cannot be ignored," he believes.

Campbell noted that the level of relations between Russia and North Korea had a "dramatic step-up" over the last few months, as a result of which Moscow received "an enormous amount" of North Korean artillery ammunition and long-range missiles.

"We believe that there are discussions about what North Korea gets in exchange. This could be associated with its nuclear or long-range missiles development plans," Campbell added.

At the same time, he thinks that China is "somewhat anxious" about the strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea.

"They have indicated so in some of our interactions. And we can see some tension associated with those things," Campbell concluded.

Last week, Russian leader Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement which obliged each side to provide urgent military aid to the other in case armed aggression is unleashed against one of them.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that the agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrated an increased alignment between authoritarian states and stressed the importance of the unity between democracies of the world.

The administration of the US President stated that the meeting between Putin and Kim Jong Un was a sign of Moscow’s intention to form a coalition with North Korea, Iran, Syria and, to some extent, China.

