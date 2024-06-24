Russian troops attack Kharkiv city and district with guided aerial bombs

Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs on the evening of 24 June.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Early reports indicate that the occupiers hit Kharkiv and Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs. The relevant services are investigating. At the moment, there are no reports of any casualties."

