Trial of American journalist Gershkovich accused of espionage begins in Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 27 June 2024, 00:30
Evan Gershkovich. Photo: The Moscow Times

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich's trial for espionage has begun in the Sverdlovsk Oblast Court of Yekaterinburg. The hearing is being held behind closed doors.

Source: The Moscow Times; The Wall Street Journal 

Details: Gershkovich, 32, is the first Western journalist to be arrested in Russia on espionage charges since the Cold War. He was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in March 2023 in Sverdlovsk Oblast, where he was on a working trip. 

According to the investigation, Gershkovich was collecting classified information on the activities of the Russian defence company Uralvagonzavod JSC on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). 

The US government and the WSJ have strongly denied the charges against the journalist. 

After his arrest, Gershkovich was placed in the Lefortovo detention centre in Moscow. He faces up to 20 years in prison under the article on espionage. 

The WSJ believes that the court will convict their employee.

The Kremlin has "repeatedly stressed that the United States" should "seriously consider the signals" Moscow has sent to Washington about possible deals. 

On Wednesday, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, condemned the trial as a "sham." He said that Gershkovich is "simply being used as a bargaining chip" along with another American held by Moscow, Paul Whelan. 

In fact, Gershkovich, who was accredited by the Russian authorities as a foreign correspondent, was in Yekaterinburg and other places in Sverdlovsk Oblast for the sole purpose of reporting for the newspaper.

Wednesday's hearing lasted over two hours. Afterwards, prosecutor Mikael Ozdoev, dressed in a blue military uniform, made a brief statement, saying that the case against Gershkovich had been initiated and that he had "secretly committed illegal acts."

