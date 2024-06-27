All Sections
Slovakia's new president meets Zelenskyy for first time, has "productive good-neighbourly debate"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 June 2024, 18:34
Slovakia's new president meets Zelenskyy for first time, has productive good-neighbourly debate
Participants of European Union summit in Brussels. Photo: Pellegrini on Twitter (X)

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who assumed office in mid-June, had his first meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Union Summit in Brussels.

Source: Pellegrini on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Slovakia's President, he and Zelenskyy had a "productive good-neighbourly debate," during which they addressed the recent joint meeting of Ukraine and Slovakia's governments and "discussed his plans for a full-fledged visit to Ukraine".

"I assured my Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia wishes for a soon and just peace for Ukraine," Pellegrini added.

Pellegrini earlier stated that he could meet with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.

The day before, Slovakia's new president said that his country was participating in the Czech proposal to purchase shells for Ukraine, with the purchased ammunition being modernised by Slovak manufacturers.

It should be mentioned that after taking office, the administration of Robert Fico stated that Slovakia would not provide military support to Ukraine and supported a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. At the same time, the Fico government has not halted the commercial sale of weaponry to Kyiv and officially supports the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Subjects: SlovakiaZelenskyy
