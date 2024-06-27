Russians strike Kharkiv with FAB-500 unguided bombs for first time ever

Russian forces targeted the city of Kharkiv with two FAB-500 bombs for the first time ever on 27 June.

Source: Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that Russian forces had launched FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv at around 16:00 on 27 June.

The Russians attacked Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. Three houses, the premises of a higher education institution and the department of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in the district have been damaged. Four civilians have been injured.

In a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Filchakov said that this bomb is twice as powerful as the KAB-250 guided aerial bombs and FAB-250 unguided aerial bombs that the Russians had used earlier in Kharkiv.

Background: On 27 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that four people had been injured in a Russian attack on the city.

