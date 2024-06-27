All Sections
Russian forces strike residential area in Kharkiv, damaging student dorms

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 16:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 27 June, hitting houses and damaging student dorms of a local higher education institution.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: At first, Terekhov said that the Russians struck the building of a higher education institution, but later updated this information.

Quote from Terekhov: "According to updated information, it wasn’t the building of the educational institution that was damaged but residential buildings. Houses were hit. Some of them were destroyed."

Details: Terekhov said that the dorms of a higher education institution were also hit.

There is as of yet no information about casualties and fatalities.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that windows in two of the higher education institution’s academic buildings were damaged by the blast.

Subjects: Kharkivattackwar
