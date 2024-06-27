Four people injured and house destroyed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that four people were injured in a Russian attack on 27 June.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "The number of casualties has increased to four. Two more people suffered acute stress reactions."

Details: Earlier, Syniehubov reported that two people were injured – a man received an explosive injury with damage to his lower limbs, and a woman had an acute stress reaction.

Background:

On the afternoon of 27 June, Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kharkiv, hitting houses and damaging student dorms of a local higher education institution. The blast wave also damaged the windows in two of the higher education institution’s academic buildings.

