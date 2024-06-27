All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Four people injured and house destroyed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 June 2024, 17:18
Four people injured and house destroyed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
stock photo: Getty Images

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that four people were injured in a Russian attack on 27 June.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "The number of casualties has increased to four. Two more people suffered acute stress reactions."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, Syniehubov reported that two people were injured – a man received an explosive injury with damage to his lower limbs, and a woman had an acute stress reaction.

Background:

On the afternoon of 27 June, Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kharkiv, hitting houses and damaging student dorms of a local higher education institution. The blast wave also damaged the windows in two of the higher education institution’s academic buildings.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Kharkiv
Russian forces strike residential area in Kharkiv, damaging student dorms
Russians attack residential buildings in Kharkiv
Russian troops attack Kharkiv city and district with guided aerial bombs
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: