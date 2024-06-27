Ukrainian soldiers publish footage of Russians destroying Chasiv Yar with Solntsepyok flamethrower system – video
The soldiers of the 24th Mechanised Brigade showed how the Russian army targets Chasiv Yar with a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.
Source: 24th Mechanised Brigade on Facebook
Quote: "The most fierce battles continue in the area of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.
In order to oust the Ukrainian military, the Russians are destroying the city with a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system. TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems, which use thermobaric warheads, have a significant ‘destructive effect’ due to the much more powerful damaging force and the explosive wave than conventional explosives of the same size."
Details: The soldiers further emphasised that because of the indiscriminate nature of this weapon’s operation, its employment near civilian settlements is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.
Subsequently, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States called for preventing Russia from wiping Chasiv Yar off the map.
Russia has been desperately trying to wipe out all that’s left of #ChasivYar in the Donetsk region, targeting even damaged churches and civilian residential blocks of flats.— UKR Embassy in USA (@UKRintheUSA) June 27, 2024
We must prevent Russia from turning it into a ghost city before it's too late.#ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/IjhqKxGnVa
