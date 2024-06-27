Number of combat clashes on front lines increases to 119, situation remains difficult – Ukrainian General Staff report

On 27 June, there were 119 combat clashes at the front line. Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remained the hottest sections of the front throughout the day.

information as of 20:26 on 27 June

Quote: "The situation in the areas of hostilities is challenging but is under our defenders’ control.

During the day, the enemy launched six missile strikes on Ukrainian territory (a total of eight missiles), 43 airstrikes (56 guided aerial bombs dropped), and 458 kamikaze drones. They also fired 2,863 times on our troops' positions and settlements using a variety of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, three enemy assaults in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Sotnytskyi Kozachok were unsuccessful.

On the Kupiansk front, there were ten combat clashes. The Russians attacked the villages of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. All the attacks were repulsed."

Details: On the Lyman front, the Russians made eight attempts to break through the defence.

On the Siversk front, the Defence Forces effectively repulsed six attacks near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted six times to drive Ukraine’s Defence Forces from their positions at Chasiv Yar.

Throughout the day, the Russians were active on the Toretsk front. In total, they made 26 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. According to preliminary reports, the Russian forces lost 70 personnel, five vehicles and an artillery system. Two vehicles and an artillery system were damaged.

On the Pokrovsk front, there were 27 attacks, one of which is still ongoing. According to the information available, the Russians lost over 300 men on this front.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times during the day. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian defenders have the situation under control. The Russians are thought to have lost some 50 soldiers in this area. They also lost four tanks and nine armoured combat vehicles. Five other tanks were damaged.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians pushed into the area of Konstantynivka. Two attacks were repulsed, and one is still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, a Russian attempt to attack Ukrainian defenders near Mala Tokmachka failed.

On the Prydniprovske front, ten attacks were successfully repelled. No positions were lost. The situation is under the control of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Since the start of the day, units of Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck five clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station, and three ammunition depots.

