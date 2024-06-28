All Sections
Russians drop aerial bombs on New-York in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people killed, 8-year-old in severe condition

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 June 2024, 13:40
Stock photo: website of Novynarnia media outlet

Russian forces have dropped aerial bombs on the settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast, killing four people and injuring three civilians, including an eight-year-old girl.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 28 June, the Russian occupying forces once again launched an attack on Toretsk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories] with aerial bombs. Early reports say that the Russians dropped the KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on the village of New-York.

As a result of the strike on a private housing area, a 45-year-old man has received head injuries. Another projectile struck a residential building, destroying the entrance of a five-storey building and killing four civilians, aged 43 to 76. A 39-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter have been injured. They were hospitalised with mine-blast traumas, bruises and contusions. The child’s state is assessed as severe.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
