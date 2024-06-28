All Sections
Czechia and Ukraine to sign security agreement on 18 July – Czechia's PM

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 28 June 2024, 16:52
Czechia and Ukraine to sign security agreement on 18 July – Czechia's PM
Czechiaʼs Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czechiaʼs Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that the signing of a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine will take place on 18 July at the European Political Community summit in London.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Czechiaʼs Prime Minister on Twitter (X)

Details: He spoke about the agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to finalise the agreement's text before the NATO summit in Washington.

Quote: "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I agreed yesterday that we will conclude negotiations on the text of the Czech-Ukrainian security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington.

We will then sign it at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18."

On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the security agreement with Ukraine is practically complete and will be signed with a "99%" probability before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Background:

Subjects: CzechiaUkraine
