Ukrainian President's Office publishes text of Ukraine-EU security agreement

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union as an association, which has just been signed in Brussels.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The document consists of a brief introductory section on common values, condemnation of Russia's war of aggression, the EU's readiness to support Ukraine in the long term, and Ukraine's European future.

Advertisement:

The EU's military support and security commitments "will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States".

At the same time, Ukraine is committed to continuing a number of reforms envisaged by its European integration path in the security, intelligence and defence sectors. These include civilian oversight of the security and defence forces, the effectiveness and transparency of defence institutions, and the strengthening of the defence industry based on the European Defence Industrial Strategy.

Ukraine also commits to strengthening transparency and accountability measures for the assistance it receives and to "contribute positively to the security of the European Union and its Member States, including by sharing information and lessons learned as appropriate".

Advertisement:

The main text of the document consists of a large block of commitments on security and defence, ranging from continued assistance with weapons and training for the Ukrainian military.

It also mentions cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defence industries, military and civilian mine action, civilian security sector reform and support for law enforcement; countering the proliferation of small arms, support for energy security, energy transition and nuclear security, as well as the exchange of intelligence and satellite imagery.

The second block, "Wider Security Commitments", contains sections on:

supporting Ukraine on its path to EU accession and necessary reforms,

continuing "diplomatic support to Ukraine and global outreach towards a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine"

predictable financial support and support in reconstruction and modernisation;

gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU single market;

continued protection for Ukrainians in Europe and assistance to vulnerable groups within Ukraine;

maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia;

continuing to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine;

support for mechanisms of accountability for international crimes, including the war crimes tribunal;

building regional cooperation.

The third block describes the mechanisms of consultations between Ukraine and the EU and stipulates that, in addition to the standard formats of political dialogue, the EU and Ukraine may hold extraordinary consultations by mutual agreement.

"In the event of future aggression, the European Union and Ukraine, at the request of either side, will consult within 24 hours on Ukraine’s needs as it exercises its right of self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. The European Union and Ukraine will swiftly determine appropriate next steps, in accordance with these commitments, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States," the document states.

It is possible to amend these provisions "in order to align with any mechanism that Ukraine may subsequently agree with its other international partners, including the participants in the Joint Declaration of 12 July 2023".

The document is closed with a formal Final Provisions section.

The agreement was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of Ukraine and by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on behalf of the EU.

The EU member states unanimously agreed to sign the agreement.

Ukraine also signed bilateral agreements with Estonia and Lithuania in Brussels.

Support UP or become our patron!