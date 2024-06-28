All Sections
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, number of casualties has risen to 8 – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 28 June 2024, 19:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast with three guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force; Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Quote from Sinehubov: "The enemy struck with at least three guided aerial bombs. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Two more strikes were made on the territory of a civilian company. All specialised services are working on the spot."

 Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Earlier, the Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast.

 
 Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Syniehubov later reported that the number of casualties had increased to eight. Two homes and farm buildings caught fire. Several more residences were damaged.

Law enforcement launched a pre-trial investigation into the alleged violations of the laws and customs of law.

