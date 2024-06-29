All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 08:45
Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo
All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of the morning of Saturday, 29 June, search and rescue operations continue in a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro damaged by a Russian missile attack, and two people have been rescued.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine  

Details: As of the morning, the number of casualties has not increased: one person has been reported killed and 12 wounded.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that apartments from the seventh to the tenth floors were destroyed in one stairwell, and eleven cars were damaged.

During the search and rescue operations, the fire was extinguished and 190 tonnes of construction waste were removed.

 

Background: On the evening of 28 June, the Russians launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro. 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipromissile strikeState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Dnipro
Russians strike nine-storey building in Dnipro, one person killed and others injured. Pregnant woman and baby are among casualties – photo, video
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Dnipro
Explosions rock Dnipro, Ukrainian air defence destroys Russian reconnaissance drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: