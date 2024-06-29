Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

As of the morning of Saturday, 29 June, search and rescue operations continue in a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro damaged by a Russian missile attack, and two people have been rescued.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: As of the morning, the number of casualties has not increased: one person has been reported killed and 12 wounded.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that apartments from the seventh to the tenth floors were destroyed in one stairwell, and eleven cars were damaged.

During the search and rescue operations, the fire was extinguished and 190 tonnes of construction waste were removed.

Background: On the evening of 28 June, the Russians launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!