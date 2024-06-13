All Sections
Explosions rock Dnipro, Ukrainian air defence destroys Russian reconnaissance drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 June 2024, 13:48
An explosion. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence units shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone, likely an Orlan-10, in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 13 June. An air-raid warning had been issued over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast prior to the incident.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Air Command Skhid: "A unit belonging to Air Command Skhid shot down an enemy reconnaissance UAV, likely an Orlan-10, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at about 13:00 on 13 June 2024."

Details: The sounds of explosions in the city of Dnipro were reported by Suspilne reporters around 12:43 and 12:54. At that time, an air-raid warning had been issued in the city and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes from the east.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: DniproDnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Dnipro
Russians hit Dnipro with missiles: fire breaks out, 6 injured, including baby
Explosions heard in Dnipro
Explosions rock Dnipro
