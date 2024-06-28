All Sections
Russians strike nine-storey building in Dnipro, one person killed and others injured. Pregnant woman and baby are among casualties – photo, video

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 June 2024, 20:46
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian army launched a missile strike on a nine-storey building in the city of Dnipro; one person was killed and 12 more injured. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The nine-story building was damaged. Several floors were demolished. According to preliminary information, people were injured."

Updated: According to the correspondents of Suspilne, four stories of the building were destroyed, with the fifth damaged. The State Emergency Service and police launched a rescue operation, and traffic along nearby streets was halted.

 
фото со страницы владимира зеленского
 
фото со страницы владимира зеленского

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack on Dnipro, stating that three persons were injured.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That is why we keep reminding all our partners that only sufficient quantity and quality of air defence systems and the world’s determination can stop Russian terror. We need these decisions. We need a reliable air shield for Ukraine."

Updated at 19:50: According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, as of 19:45, there is information that one person was killed and five others were injured. There may be more casualties, he stated.

Rescue workers are disassembling the rubble. People are stuck in their collapsed apartments. The workers rescued one man from a car; he was covered in parts of a destroyed house.

Later, Lysak said that the number of casualties had increased to six. Among them is a 7-month-old baby. The girl suffered poisoning from burning products.

Three civilians are in serious condition. They are two women, 27 and 30, and a 29-year-old man. The rest are in moderate condition.

Four floors of a high-rise building were destroyed. People may be trapped in the apartments, or in cars near the site of the airstrike. There was a fire in one of the entrances of the building.

Lysak said at 20:43 that the number of casualties had increased to nine; two people could not be contacted.

At 21:48, it was reported that the number of casualties had increased to 12, including six in hospital. Among them is a pregnant woman. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.

Subjects: Dnipromissile strikewar
Dnipro
