Russians target police car with FPV drone in Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian – photo
Saturday, 29 June 2024, 11:17
The Russians attacked a police car with a drone in Shostka district, Sumy Oblast on 29 June, wounding one person.
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs
Details: It is noted that the police car was completely destroyed by an FPV drone strike, but the police officers were not injured.
However, a local resident who was passing by was injured.
He was taken to hospital.
