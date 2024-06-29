All Sections
Russians target police car with FPV drone in Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 11:17
Russians target police car with FPV drone in Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian – photo
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians attacked a police car with a drone in Shostka district, Sumy Oblast on 29 June, wounding one person.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: It is noted that the police car was completely destroyed by an FPV drone strike, but the police officers were not injured.

However, a local resident who was passing by was injured.

He was taken to hospital.

 

