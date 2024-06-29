All Sections
Four civilians killed and seven injured in large-scale Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 16:10
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 29 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four civilians were killed and seven more injured in the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 29 June.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: Initially, the Donetsk OMA reported that Russian forces had targeted two settlements in Lyman hromada, claiming the lives of three people in Zarichne and leaving one person injured in Torske. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Two people were injured in the village of New-York in Toretsk hromada, and another person was injured in the settlement of Kurakhivka.

Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office noted that the Russians had struck Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts on 29 June.

A missile attack on the village of Zarichne claimed the lives of three people in a house: two women, aged 44 and 64, and a 40-year-old man. Additionally, a 59-year-old resident of the village of New-York sustained fatal injuries.

Seven more civilians sustained injuries of varying severity.

In particular, a woman and a man in their 60s sustained shrapnel wounds to their legs in Toretsk in a Russian airstrike, likely with the use of KAB-250 guided aerial bombs. In addition, two local women have been injured in the village of New-York. One of them is in a serious condition. Two more men, aged 51 and 65, and a 56-year-old woman have been injured in Russian attacks on the villages of Torske, Kurakhivka and Shcherbynivka.

Private households in the settlements were damaged by blast waves and fire.

Background: The Russians dropped aerial bombs on New-York (Donetsk Oblast), killing four people and injuring three more, including an 8-year-old girl.

This news has been updated since publication.

