Ukraine's foreign minister and Chinese representative discuss restoring peace in Ukraine

During a meeting in Croatia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Wu Hongbo, the Chinese government's special representative for European affairs, discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter)

Quote: "On the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, I met Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo.

I informed him about the first Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland. We exchanged views on further efforts to restore just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect to the UN Charter and international law."

Details: Kuleba added that Ukraine and China "will continue dialogue on peace and development".

"I emphasised the importance of strategically viewing our relationship both from a bilateral perspective and through the lens of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union," the foreign minister added.

