All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Dnipro

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 05:13
Explosions heard in Dnipro
Explosion. Photo: ZN.UA

The sounds of explosions have been heard in the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua

Quote from the Air Force: "There is a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east!"

Advertisement:
Мапа alerts.in.ua
Map of air-raid warnings
Photo: alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Updated at 05:30: The Dzerkalo Tyzhnia Telegram channel reported that a column of smoke had been seen over the city after the explosions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dniproair-raid warningexplosion
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Dnipro
Russians hit Dnipro with missiles: fire breaks out, 6 injured, including baby
Explosions rock Dnipro
Russians attack infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: