Explosions heard in Dnipro

The sounds of explosions have been heard in the city of Dnipro after an air-raid warning had been issued due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 3-4 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua

Quote from the Air Force: "There is a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the east!"

Map of air-raid warnings Photo: alerts.in.ua

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Updated at 05:30: The Dzerkalo Tyzhnia Telegram channel reported that a column of smoke had been seen over the city after the explosions.

