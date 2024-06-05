All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US never restricted Ukraine's ability to down Russian aircraft in Russia – senior White House official

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 07:14
US never restricted Ukraine's ability to down Russian aircraft in Russia – senior White House official
A downed Russian aircraft. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force Command

The United States has never imposed any restrictions on Ukraine's ability to shoot down Russian aircraft in Russia.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, at a briefing

Details: Kirby said that there had never been any restrictions for Ukraine regarding shooting down Russian aircraft, even if they were not in Ukrainian airspace.

Advertisement:

The military can shoot down Russian aircraft that pose an impending threat. Kirby stressed that the Ukrainians had been doing this since the beginning of the full-scale war.

When asked by journalists whether he could confirm reports that Ukraine had used US-supplied weapons on Russian territory for the first time, Kirby said he could not answer that question. 

Quote from Kirby: "As I said, we’re just not in a position on a day-to-day basis of knowing exactly what the Ukrainians are firing at what. It’s certainly at a tactical level. So, I can’t confirm that. I can tell you that they understand the guidance that they’ve been given."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
USA
Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in France and week later in Italy
China could be useful at Peace Summit, but it is helping Russia – US State Department spokesman
Senior White House official doesn't rule out extending authorisation to use US weapons
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: