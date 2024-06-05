Former Ukrainian military spokeswoman moved to non-media position

Natalia Humeniuk, the former Deputy Head of Communication for Operational Command Pivden (South), has been fired and transferred to a position unconnected with communication with the media.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources independent from one another in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and military circles

Details: Colonel Natalia Humeniuk is reported to have been demoted from her position as Deputy Head of Communication for Operational Command Pivden (South) of Ukraine’s Ground Forces as a result of a reorganisation.

Quote: "Humeniuk has been transferred to another position that corresponds to her professional training. This activity has no connection with communication with the media."

Updated: Later, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed this information.

Background: On 5 June, it was revealed that Natalia Humeniuk, the former spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, had been appointed Deputy Head of Communication for Operational Command Pivden (South).

On 18 April 2024, more than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad appealed to the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech to dismiss Natalia Humeniuk, then head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South).

