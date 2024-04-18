Over 150 media professionals appeal to Ukrainian parliament to dismiss spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

More than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad have appealed to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech to dismiss Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), and the issue is to be considered at the next meeting.

Source: MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, on Facebook

Quote: "More than 150 media professionals, news agencies and associations have applied to the Committee on Freedom of Speech. Ukrainian and foreign journalists, photographers, camera operators and editors are demanding the dismissal of Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

Media professionals said that their activities were being hindered on this front. One of the most outrageous cases is the lack of coverage of the Russians’ blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Because of this, the world's media sought information about the destruction of the dam from sources of enemy propaganda. They also said there is a need for more coverage of our soldiers holding the defence in the south, and the residents of these areas who suffer daily from Russian bombardments.

I fully support the idea that the safety of our military is the first priority. However, it is we who must provide the opportunity to cover Russian crimes and the heroic deeds of our defenders. If we do not talk about the war, the enemy will tell the world about it. And the presentation of information will definitely not be in our favour."

Details: Yurchyshyn stressed that a letter from more than 150 media professionals cannot be left without a response from the authorities. The issue is to be considered at the next meeting of the committee. Yurchyshyn said he would suggest his colleagues contact the General Staff.

Background:

A number of journalists appealed to Ukraine's military leadership to dismiss Humeniuk because she "forbids coverage of Russian war crimes and does not allow the defenders of Kherson Oblast to be shown".

Humeniuk herself denied the allegations made in the journalists' statement.

