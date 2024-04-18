All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 150 media professionals appeal to Ukrainian parliament to dismiss spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 15:29
Over 150 media professionals appeal to Ukrainian parliament to dismiss spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
Nataliia Humeniuk. Stock photo: Facebook

More than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad have appealed to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech to dismiss Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), and the issue is to be considered at the next meeting.

Source: MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, on Facebook

Quote: "More than 150 media professionals, news agencies and associations have applied to the Committee on Freedom of Speech. Ukrainian and foreign journalists, photographers, camera operators and editors are demanding the dismissal of Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

Advertisement:

Media professionals said that their activities were being hindered on this front. One of the most outrageous cases is the lack of coverage of the Russians’ blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Because of this, the world's media sought information about the destruction of the dam from sources of enemy propaganda. They also said there is a need for more coverage of our soldiers holding the defence in the south, and the residents of these areas who suffer daily from Russian bombardments.

I fully support the idea that the safety of our military is the first priority. However, it is we who must provide the opportunity to cover Russian crimes and the heroic deeds of our defenders. If we do not talk about the war, the enemy will tell the world about it. And the presentation of information will definitely not be in our favour."

Details: Yurchyshyn stressed that a letter from more than 150 media professionals cannot be left without a response from the authorities. The issue is to be considered at the next meeting of the committee. Yurchyshyn said he would suggest his colleagues contact the General Staff.

Background: 

  • A number of journalists appealed to Ukraine's military leadership to dismiss Humeniuk because she "forbids coverage of Russian war crimes and does not allow the defenders of Kherson Oblast to be shown".
  • Humeniuk herself denied the allegations made in the journalists' statement.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mediafreedom of speechwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
media
Ukraine's Yermak and Russia's Navalnaya make it to Time 100 – photos
Defence Forces of Ukraine's South deny accusations that journalists' work in Kherson Oblast is restricted
Russia may be planning large-scale offensive targeting 4 oblasts of Ukraine and Kharkiv – FT
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: