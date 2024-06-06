Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the current partial authorisation from the Biden administration for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory is not enough. He plans to raise this issue with the White House administration.

Source: Johnson in a comment to Holos Ameryky (Voice of America)

Quote: "I don't believe that we should be micromanaging the war effort in Ukraine. I think that we need to give them the weapons that are necessary to defend themselves and push back the Russians.

So I oppose the President [Biden] on that. I have already said it, and I will again. We will have conversations with the White House about it."

Details: Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have also expressed hope that all restrictions on the use of US weapons against Russia will be lifted.

Background: Johnson, who had previously refused to introduce a bill to help Ukraine, changed his mind after reviewing intelligence and evidence of Russian crimes.

