Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 6 June 2024, 00:21
Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the current partial authorisation from the Biden administration for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory is not enough. He plans to raise this issue with the White House administration.

Source: Johnson in a comment to Holos Ameryky (Voice of America)

Quote: "I don't believe that we should be micromanaging the war effort in Ukraine. I think that we need to give them the weapons that are necessary to defend themselves and push back the Russians. 

So I oppose the President [Biden] on that. I have already said it, and I will again. We will have conversations with the White House about it."

Details: Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives have also expressed hope that all restrictions on the use of US weapons against Russia will be lifted.

Background: Johnson, who had previously refused to introduce a bill to help Ukraine, changed his mind after reviewing intelligence and evidence of Russian crimes.

Subjects: USAwaraid for Ukraine
