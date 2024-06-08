Drones attack North Ossetia for first time; MiGs take off there

A drone attack on Russia’s North Ossetia was recorded for the first time on Saturday, 8 June. Aircraft used for attacking Ukraine take off from an air base there.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; RBC; Sergey Meniaylo, Governor of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported that one UAV had been destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in the morning.

Meniaylo clarified that air defence forces had downed three UAVs in the town of Mozdok.

Early reports from the authorities indicate that the UAVs came "from the Ukrainian side". They were targeting the airbase.

For reference: The MiG-31K and Tu aircraft used in many attacks on Ukraine usually take off from the Mozdok airbase.

North Ossetia is located at a considerable distance from the combat zone, with approximately 900 km separating the region from Zaporizhzhia, as an example.

