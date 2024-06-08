All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack North Ossetia for first time; MiGs take off there

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 10:39
Drones attack North Ossetia for first time; MiGs take off there
Mozdok. Screenshot: Google maps

A drone attack on Russia’s North Ossetia was recorded for the first time on Saturday, 8 June. Aircraft used for attacking Ukraine take off from an air base there.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; RBC; Sergey Meniaylo, Governor of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported that one UAV had been destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in the morning.

Advertisement:

Meniaylo clarified that air defence forces had downed three UAVs in the town of Mozdok. 

Early reports from the authorities indicate that the UAVs came "from the Ukrainian side". They were targeting the airbase.

For reference: The MiG-31K and Tu aircraft used in many attacks on Ukraine usually take off from the Mozdok airbase.

Advertisement:

North Ossetia is located at a considerable distance from the combat zone, with approximately 900 km separating the region from Zaporizhzhia, as an example.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Russia
25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia
Russians lose another 1,200 soldiers and 9 tanks in one day
Putin says once again that there will be no mobilisation in Russia, but there are hundreds of "volunteers"
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: