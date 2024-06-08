All Sections
25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 08:28
25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia
SeaBaby. Stock photo: UNITED24

Russia has claimed it has downed 25 drones and destroyed boats in six Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down 25 drones:

  • two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Russia’s Rostov Oblast;
  • one UAV was destroyed and two intercepted over Belgorod Oblast;
  • one was destroyed over Bryansk Oblast;
  • one was destroyed over Tula Oblast;
  • three were destroyed over Astrakhan Oblast;
  • six were intercepted over Krasnodar Krai;
  • five were destroyed and four were intercepted over Russian-occupied Crimea.

In addition, two uncrewed surface vehicles heading towards the Crimean peninsula were supposedly destroyed in the Black Sea.

Subjects: Russia drones
Russia
11:00
