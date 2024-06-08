25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia

Russia has claimed it has downed 25 drones and destroyed boats in six Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down 25 drones:

two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Russia’s Rostov Oblast;

one UAV was destroyed and two intercepted over Belgorod Oblast;

one was destroyed over Bryansk Oblast;

one was destroyed over Tula Oblast;

three were destroyed over Astrakhan Oblast;

six were intercepted over Krasnodar Krai;

five were destroyed and four were intercepted over Russian-occupied Crimea.

In addition, two uncrewed surface vehicles heading towards the Crimean peninsula were supposedly destroyed in the Black Sea.

