25 drones and 2 unmanned boats supposedly attack Russia
Saturday, 8 June 2024, 08:28
Russia has claimed it has downed 25 drones and destroyed boats in six Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down 25 drones:
- two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Russia’s Rostov Oblast;
- one UAV was destroyed and two intercepted over Belgorod Oblast;
- one was destroyed over Bryansk Oblast;
- one was destroyed over Tula Oblast;
- three were destroyed over Astrakhan Oblast;
- six were intercepted over Krasnodar Krai;
- five were destroyed and four were intercepted over Russian-occupied Crimea.
In addition, two uncrewed surface vehicles heading towards the Crimean peninsula were supposedly destroyed in the Black Sea.
