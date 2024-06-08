All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians have failed to conduct Kharkiv operation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 20:30
Zelenskyy: Russians have failed to conduct Kharkiv operation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the failure of the Russians to conduct the Kharkiv operation as a "very significant" result.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "I spoke with the commander-in-chief [of Ukraine's Armed Forces] today about the situation in general. A very significant result is that Russian forces have failed to conduct their Kharkiv operation. We are now holding them back as much as possible and crushing the Russian units entering our land and terrorising Kharkiv Oblast. The [Kharkiv] front has been reinforced. And it will be further strengthened.

There was a report on Donetsk [Oblast] fronts, where [the situation] is the most challenging."

Details: Zelenskyy further stressed that work is underway to provide more reserves to Ukraine's defence forces.

"We now have new solutions for Ukrainian defence from France and the United States thanks to the talks and meetings in France. Thank you, friends! There is progress in artillery [supplies], including the production of 155mm calibre shells in Ukraine, and we are preparing a new production platform. Our combat aircraft and electronic warfare will also have more capabilities. I am grateful to France and [its President] Emmanuel [Macron] personally for his initiative and support of our proposals to train our soldiers and supply our brigades. We are preparing a new systematic basis for training the Ukrainian units," the president said.

Zelenskyy further stated that "there are already agreements with partners on additional air defence systems for Ukraine, and some of these decisions will be implemented sooner, and some – closer to autumn".

The president added that "new security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready" but did not specify the countries involved.

