State-of-the-art Russian Su-57 jet struck for first time ever – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Images of the Russian Su-57 dated 7 and 8 June. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine, on 8 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), referring to satellite images of the aircraft parked at the airfield

Details: DIU observed that images from 7 June show the Su-57 intact, while images dated 8 June reveal craters from the explosion and distinct fire marks caused by the strike.

The hitting of the Su-57 is the first such case in history.

For reference: The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.

Background: On 8 June, Russia claimed it had downed 25 drones and destroyed boats in six Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea. Russian propaganda claimed that three of the drones had been shot down in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast.

