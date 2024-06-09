All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

State-of-the-art Russian Su-57 jet struck for first time ever – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 09:06
State-of-the-art Russian Su-57 jet struck for first time ever – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Images of the Russian Su-57 dated 7 and 8 June. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine, on 8 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), referring to satellite images of the aircraft parked at the airfield

Details: DIU observed that images from 7 June show the Su-57 intact, while images dated 8 June reveal craters from the explosion and distinct fire marks caused by the strike.

Advertisement:

The hitting of the Su-57 is the first such case in history.

For reference: The Su-57 is a Russian cutting-edge fighter jet, capable of firing Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

Russia's Aerospace Forces have only a handful of these combat aircraft in service.

Advertisement:

Background: On 8 June, Russia claimed it had downed 25 drones and destroyed boats in six Russian oblasts and occupied Crimea. Russian propaganda claimed that three of the drones had been shot down in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawardrones
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire extinguished in Kyiv Oblast after over 3 days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Russia
Russia sends African students to fight in Kharkiv Oblast – Bloomberg
Fire and explosions reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid threat of missile attacks – videos
Increasing uncontrolled limestone mining in Crimea poses danger for region
RECENT NEWS
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire extinguished in Kyiv Oblast after over 3 days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
06:37
US believes Russia uses UN Security Council to distract from Peace Summit
06:05
Russia claims drone attack in Rostov Oblast
04:29
China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway
03:15
Ukraine's representative to UN urges tracking those who recruit foreigners into Russian forces
02:25
Russian Morozovsk airfield attacked by 70 drones recently – Ukraine's intelligence chief
01:58
Russians prepare to transport museum valuables from occupied Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: