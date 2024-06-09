All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 June 2024, 17:32
Momentum of Russian operation in Kharkiv Oblast stalled out – National Security Adviser to US President
Jake Sullivan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden, has said that the momentum of the Russian military operation in Kharkiv Oblast has stalled out.

Source: Sullivan in an interview with CBS News, European Pravda reports

Details: Sullivan was answering a question about whether the US permission to strike Russia with US weapons had changed the situation on the battlefield. He noted that it was "common sense" for US President Joe Biden to grant such permission to the Ukrainians.

Quote: "It simply didn't make sense not to allow the Ukrainians to fire across that border, to hit Russian guns and emplacements that were firing at the Ukrainians. So the President authorised that. The Ukrainians have carried out that authorization on the battlefield. And one thing I will point out is that the momentum of that operation in Kharkiv has stalled out."

Details: Sullivan added that Kharkiv is still under threat but that the Russians have failed to make significant progress on the ground in recent days in this area.

"And the United States will continue to support Ukraine in holding the line and pushing back against the aggressing Russian forces," the adviser stated.

Background:

  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that allowing Ukrainian forces to conduct limited strikes on Russian territory with US-supplied weapons would be "very, very helpful to the Ukrainians going forward".
  • Meanwhile, Kyiv wants to negotiate an extension of the scope of this authorisation.

Subjects: USARussiawarKharkiv Oblast
