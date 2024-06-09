Ukraine’s Armed Forces to begin testing Ukrainian-made guided aerial bombs

In a few weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin testing guided bombs of Ukrainian production.

Source: Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov, chief of aircraft of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an interview to Donbas.Realities, a Donbas-related project by Radio Liberty

Quote: "We are now working on converting and producing our own corrected bombs based on conventional freefall bombs. There are various constructive intricacies, such as picking the appropriate wing, GPS module, and control module.

In a few weeks, we should begin testing the first batches of these bombs, which are Ukrainian-made."

Details: He added that the Ukrainian Air Force employs Western-made guided aerial bombs of various calibres, including the GBU-39 and GBU-62.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian forces use over 3,000 guided aerial bombs every month in their attacks on Ukraine, which lacks sufficient air defence systems to protect itself from them.

