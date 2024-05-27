Zelenskyy: Russia launches 3,000 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine every month

Russian forces use over 3,000 guided aerial bombs every month in their attacks on Ukraine, which lacks sufficient air defence systems to protect itself from them.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his first visit to Madrid, at a joint briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Quote: "The main problem today is that Russia is launching over 3,000 guided aerial bombs a month directly on civilians. We think this may increase to 3,500 next month. This month 3,200 bombs were launched."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine does not have a sufficient quantity of air defence missiles and relevant systems to repel these attacks.

He stressed that Ukraine’s immediate need is for at least seven additional Patriot air defence systems, two of which need to be deployed for the protection of Kharkiv alone. This would prevent Russian aircraft from flying close enough to launch attacks.

However, Ukraine needs dozens of such air defence systems to cover its skies completely, he added.

Zelenskyy says it is necessary to put pressure on Ukraine’s Western partners in order to receive this quantity of weapons from them. "Partners who are afraid to provide a particular weapon must understand that air defence is about defending [ourselves], not attacking; this is protection, not an offensive," Zelenskyy stressed.

