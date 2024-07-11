Stoltenberg: China cannot fuel Russia's war without consequences for its interests and reputation

NATO leaders have stated at the Alliance’s Washington summit that China's support for Russia's military economy cannot remain without consequences for its interests and reputation.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Euro-Atlantic Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg emphasised that the Russian war is fueled by those who do not share Western values, including Iran and North Korea, which provide direct military support to Russia, while China sustains Russia's military economy.

He said this is not a temporary coalition but a significant strategic shift.

Quote: "China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Stoltenberg noted that China has been supplying Russia with dual-use equipment, microelectronics and many other tools that allow Russia to build missiles, bombs, aircraft and weapons used in attacks against Ukraine.

"China cannot enable the largest conflict in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation," he emphasised.

Background:

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, had a conversation with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea (the DPRK) and Russia.

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that the European Union aims to establish a security and defence partnership with Japan and South Korea for the joint development of military equipment.

Prior to that, the United States urged Europe to take China's support for Russia seriously.

