All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Stoltenberg: China cannot fuel Russia's war without consequences for its interests and reputation

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 July 2024, 01:42
Stoltenberg: China cannot fuel Russia's war without consequences for its interests and reputation
Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO leaders have stated at the Alliance’s Washington summit that China's support for Russia's military economy cannot remain without consequences for its interests and reputation.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Euro-Atlantic Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg emphasised that the Russian war is fueled by those who do not share Western values, including Iran and North Korea, which provide direct military support to Russia, while China sustains Russia's military economy.

Advertisement:

He said this is not a temporary coalition but a significant strategic shift.

Quote: "China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Stoltenberg noted that China has been supplying Russia with dual-use equipment, microelectronics and many other tools that allow Russia to build missiles, bombs, aircraft and weapons used in attacks against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"China cannot enable the largest conflict in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation," he emphasised.

Background

  • Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, had a conversation with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea (the DPRK) and Russia.
  • Meanwhile, media reports indicated that the European Union aims to establish a security and defence partnership with Japan and South Korea for the joint development of military equipment.
  • Prior to that, the United States urged Europe to take China's support for Russia seriously.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warChinaRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
war
Russians occupy Yevhenivka, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's right to self-defence includes strikes deep into Russian territory
Russian army strikes Slatyne near Kharkiv, killing woman
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: