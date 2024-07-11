All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has lost 555,000 of its soldiers in full-scale war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 July 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 555,000 of its soldiers in full-scale war
Ukrainian soldiers firing from artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers, 59 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 555,620 (+1,110) military personnel;
  • 8,182 (+2) tanks;
  • 15,732 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,110 (+59) artillery systems;
  • 1,119 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 886 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,009 (+36) tactical and operational UAVs;
  • 2,392 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,325 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,535 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Russia
Ukraine aims to hold second Peace Summit with Russia before US elections – Bloomberg
Stoltenberg: China cannot fuel Russia's war without consequences for its interests and reputation
Russians occupy Yevhenivka, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: