Russia has lost 555,000 of its soldiers in full-scale war
Thursday, 11 July 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers, 59 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 555,620 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 8,182 (+2) tanks;
- 15,732 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,110 (+59) artillery systems;
- 1,119 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 886 (+3) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,009 (+36) tactical and operational UAVs;
- 2,392 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,325 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,535 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!