Russia has lost 555,000 of its soldiers in full-scale war

Ukrainian soldiers firing from artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,000 soldiers, 59 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 555,620 (+1,110) military personnel;

8,182 (+2) tanks;

15,732 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

15,110 (+59) artillery systems;

1,119 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

886 (+3) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,009 (+36) tactical and operational UAVs;

2,392 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,325 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

2,535 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

