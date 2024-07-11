Fighting ongoing on outskirts of Toretsk, there are no Russians there

The defence forces of Ukraine keep fighting with the Russians on the outskirts of the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "So far there have been no significant changes to the situation on this front. The enemy carries out fights on the outskirts of the town. There are no enemy troops there [in the town itself]. However, the enemy is intensely attacking this settlement with aircraft, mainly dropping guided aerial bombs, as well as non-guided aerial missiles.

Over the past day alone the enemy launched over 200 attacks from different types of weapons on this front, specifically on the Toretsk district. Yesterday 24 enemy attacks occurred there near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Toretsk and Deliivka."

Details: Voloshyn added that the Russians intend to infiltrate Toretsk and establish control over it but the defence forces of Ukraine do everything they can to resist and repel the attacks.

In late June, the Russian army launched an offensive on the Toretsk front. The Russian offensive caused daily shelling with artillery and guided bombs, especially on New-York and Toretsk.

