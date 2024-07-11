All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fighting ongoing on outskirts of Toretsk, there are no Russians there

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 July 2024, 14:15
Fighting ongoing on outskirts of Toretsk, there are no Russians there
screenshot

The defence forces of Ukraine keep fighting with the Russians on the outskirts of the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "So far there have been no significant changes to the situation on this front. The enemy carries out fights on the outskirts of the town. There are no enemy troops there [in the town itself]. However, the enemy is intensely attacking this settlement with aircraft, mainly dropping guided aerial bombs, as well as non-guided aerial missiles.

Advertisement:

Over the past day alone the enemy launched over 200 attacks from different types of weapons on this front, specifically on the Toretsk district. Yesterday 24 enemy attacks occurred there near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Toretsk and Deliivka."

Details: Voloshyn added that the Russians intend to infiltrate Toretsk and establish control over it but the defence forces of Ukraine do everything they can to resist and repel the attacks.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • In late June, the Russian army launched an offensive on the Toretsk front. The Russian offensive caused daily shelling with artillery and guided bombs, especially on New-York and Toretsk.

Read more about the background of the situation and the state of affairs on this front in the article Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Armed Forces show rare images of frontline Toretsk, where fierce fighting continues
Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos
Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast kills civilian
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: