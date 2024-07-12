All Sections
Zelenskyy announces approval of Ukraine Compact

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 00:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of the Ukraine Compact and called the document "a success for Ukraine" on 11 July, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram 

Quote: "A year ago, we started working on a new and lasting architecture of security agreements. Then the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine was signed, and over the past year, 32 countries have joined it. Each agreement makes us stronger and will continue to do so throughout our journey to NATO. 

Today, we will approve the Ukraine Compact, which is a success for Ukraine as it develops our security architecture. We will definitely fulfil every point—we have enough energy to do so."

Details: He also thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for all the years of cooperation: "The Alliance has indeed become stronger."

Background

  • During the NATO summit's opening, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of five air defence systems, including a Patriot, to Ukraine.

