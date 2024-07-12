All Sections
Australia announces record military aid package for Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 06:01
Australia announces record military aid package for Ukraine
Ammunition. Stock photo: spartanat.com

The Australian government intends to provide Ukraine with another US$250 million in military aid, the largest contribution from the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Australian news outlet ABC News

Details: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the aid package on the last day of the NATO summit in Washington.

ABC News noted that the NATO summit, which took place amid turbulence in American politics, was largely focused on strengthening support for Ukraine.

ABC News emphasised that Australia and other non-NATO partners in the Asia-Pacific region had sent delegations to strengthen ties with the Alliance amid concerns about Chinese aggression in the region.

Australia's military package includes guided and air defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition and a batch of boots.

The total value of Australia's support for the Ukrainian military is US$1.1 billion.

Quote from Marles: "This will not be the last package that we announce.

We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to resolve this conflict on its own terms."

