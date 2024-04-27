All Sections
Australia commits AUD 100 million in new security aid package to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 16:45
Australia commits AUD 100 million in new security aid package to Ukraine
Richard Marles (left) and Denys Shmyhal (right). Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Australia will provide a new AUD 100 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram; Ukrinform news agency following a press conference between Shmyhal and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles in Lviv; Australian Government website

Quote from Shmyhal: "Australia is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth $100 million. Half of this amount will be spent on a large batch of man-portable air defence systems. Over $30 million will be spent on drones as part of the Drone Coalition, and the rest will be spent on other military needs.

The agreement was reached with Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia, during a meeting in Lviv.

In addition, Australia will provide Ukraine with air-to-ground munitions."

Details: The prime minister noted that Australia's support for Ukraine has already totalled over AUD 655 million, including AUD 540 million in military aid.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havryliuk, Marles explained that AUD 50 million of the new AUD 100 million package would be spent on short-range air defence systems, AUD 30 million on drones for the Ukrainian military, and another AUD 15 million on equipment, including helmets, inflatable boats, gas masks and power generators.

The Australian defence minister arrived in Lviv on Saturday for a visit.

Quote from Marles: "Ukraine and its people have endured more than two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion but their spirit remains strong."

Marles emphasised that Australia will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to win this war, despite the understanding that this will be a long conflict [war – ed.]. He stressed that Ukraine must win for its future and for peace in the world.

Subjects: Australiaaid for UkraineShmyhal
