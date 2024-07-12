All Sections
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reveal how initiation into paratroopers takes place – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 July 2024, 11:54
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reveal how initiation into paratroopers takes place – photos
All photos: Air Assault Forces of Ukraine

Graduates of higher military educational institutions who were assigned to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after graduation for further military service have passed tests to receive a maroon beret (which is a sign of a soldier’s affiliation with the Air Assault Forces – ed.).

Source: press service of the Air Assault Forces

Details: Armed and fully equipped, the young officers passed the following tests: overcoming an obstacle course, a smoke screen in gas masks, wading through a swamp, log drills, towing vehicles, a forced march, wading through water and sparring with instructors.

After the tests, the young lieutenants solemnly took the Paratrooper Oath and received maroon berets.

 

